Chandigarh: Administrator, MP take on UT: ‘Citizens’ involvement missing’

UT ADMINISTRATOR V P Singh Badnore and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher Sunday openly criticised the UT Administration for “not involving citizens in the works initiated under Smart City Mission.” Both were speaking at the launch of a Smart City Operations Centre at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in sector 12. Kher, who spoke first, addressing the officers, said, “I am not criticising but I just want to bring your attention to the fact that there are many retired persons in Chandigarh. There are many who stay alone and may not even be having a smartphone. We should reach out to them also and ensure if they can access all our initiatives and what all is proposed as they are the ones who settled in Chandigarh first.”

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore agreed with Kher during his speech. He told the officers, “The MP is right… Involvement of citizens in missing… there are many people who have been staying here in Chandigarh for the last 50-60 years and can provide valuable suggestions. It is really important to take them along.”

He further added that though the officers are really working hard on the projects yet they should see how they can open out and get ideas of people.

“Citizens are the soul of the smart city project and again I am saying: that is what is missing here. So we need to reach out and get their ideas. I went to Bristol and saw how an old building was converted into a centre where people could come and contribute ideas for the city. So you can’t do everything yourself unless you have people along with you,” the Administrator told the officers present there.

During the event, the MP also put forth a suggestion to bring all mobile apps relating to the city under one umbrella for the convenience of the citizens. “We have so many mobile apps – that of police, now smart parking app so why don’t we bring it all under one umbrella,” she said.

Kher also requested the UT Adviser Parimal Rai to get a survey of the colonies conducted for their rehabilitation.

A short presentation was made by Municipal Commissioner Kavita Singh, nodal officer for smart city mission. She highlighted the objectives of the project as to how there would be an improvement in the quality of life of citizens. Singh told some of the promising smart solutions including effective service delivery, smart parking, Single Citizen Admin Interface, effective monitoring and immediate feedback.

