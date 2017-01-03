Chandigarh: 16 injured as Manali-Noida tourist bus overturns

Sixteen passengers were injured, one of them seriously, when a tourist bus on its way to Noida from Manali on Tuesday overturned when the driver was negotiating a turn at a roundabout, police said. “The bus met with an accident early this morning near a roundabout close to the Beant Singh memorial in Sector-42 here when the driver was negotiating a turn,” Sector-36 Police Station SHO, Inspector Naseeb Singh, said.

He said the tourists had gone to Manali to celebrate the New Year and were returning to Noida.

There were 42 passengers in the bus, which has a Uttar Pradesh registration number.

A passerby informed the police control room following which police arrived at the accident site.

A passenger managed to come out of the bus breaking a window pane and later rest of the victims were rescued.

Police said most of the victims had suffered injuries on head, face and hands.

“All the injured have been hospitalised here. The condition of one of the injured persons was stated to be serious,” Singh said.

He said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law in connection with the incident.