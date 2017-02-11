Chandigarh: 150 students take part in Model United Nations conference

Students perform a dance during the inauguration of the MUN Conference in GGDSD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia Students perform a dance during the inauguration of the MUN Conference in GGDSD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

As many as 150 delegates from across India are participating in the three-day Model United Nations (MUN) being organised at GGDSD College here from February 10 to 12, 2016. A total of 20 institutes from across the country have sent their delegates for the MUN, with the youngest contestant being a class 8th student from a school in the city. The delegates belong to various institutes from Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. They will debate issues of global importance.

Watch What Else is Making News



The various committees and their agendas for the SD MUN 2017 were General Assembly — Third Committee Agenda: Addressing Gender Inequality with special reference to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation; Historic Security Council Agenda: Vietnam War, 1968; World Health Organisation Agenda 1 — Health in prisons, Agenda 2 – Alcohol abuse; UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space Agenda: International cooperation in the peaceful uses of Outer space; Conference to the Parties to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime Agenda: Addressing the nexus between drugs, corruption and organised crime in the fight against illicit narcotics drugs.

Inaugurating the event, Dr Balraj Thapar, registrar of the college, said, “The MUN programme allows students to take on the role of diplomats of foreign countries in a simulation of UN committee meetings. It provides a perfect platform to hone the research and deliberation skills of the students.”

Monika Soni, coordinator of the MUN club of the college said, “MUN conferences shape future leaders. It sharpens their analytical and problem solving instincts while teaching them the importance of diplomacy, human resource management and team work.”