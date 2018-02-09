  • Associate Sponsor
Chandan Gupta murder case: Another accused surrenders in court

Last week, a person was arrested in connection with the killing. On Thursday, police claimed to have recovered the weapon used to kill Gupta.

By: PTI | Kasganj | Updated: February 9, 2018 11:20 am
Chandan Gupta was killed in communal violence that broke out in Kasganj on the Republic Day. (Express photo/File) Chandan Gupta was killed in communal violence that broke out in Kasganj on Republic Day. (Express photo/File)
Another accused in the killing of Chandan Gupta during a rally on Republic Day in Kasganj town of Uttar Pradesh has surrendered before a local court, police said. “Asif Gymwala, who was named as an accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case, surrendered in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate. The court has sent him to jail,” Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said on Thursday.

Gupta died of gunshot wounds after he was shot at during the motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day. His killing led to communal violence in the western UP town. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched.

Yesterday, the police claimed to have recovered the weapon used to kill Gupta.

Read | Kasganj: Police recover weapon used to kill Chandan Gupta

Last week, a person was arrested in connection with the killing.

On January 31, police said they have arrested Saleem, who they identified as the main accused in the murder case.

