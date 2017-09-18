Chand Nath Yogi, BJP MP from Alwar, dies at 61

Chand Nath Yogi Chand Nath Yogi

BJP LOK Sabha MP from Alwar and Mahant of Rohtak’s Baba Mastnath Math, Chand Nath Yogi, who was suffering from cancer, died at a Delhi hospital early on Sunday. He was 61. “He had been unwell for nearly two-and-a-half years now. He had throat cancer, among other ailments, which also prevented him from visiting his constituency. He passed away around midnight during his treatment in New Delhi. All of us here are deeply grieved,” said BJP’s Alwar district president Dharmveer Sharma.

“All programmes in Alwar to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were called off,” said Anand Sharma, chief of BJP’s Rajasthan media communication cell. Born on June 21, 1956, in Delhi’s Begampur, Chand Nath completed his BA in Hindi from Hindu College in 1976. In 1978, he took deeksha from Mahant Shreyonath, and became associated with the Baba Mastnath Math in Asthal Bohar, Rohtak.

Chand Nath was elected as an MLA in 2004. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was elected MP from Alwar — he defeated the Congress’s Jitendra Singh by a margin of 2.9 lakh votes.

