Kumar Vishwas slams those celebrating India’s loss at Champions Trophy: ‘Do they wish to get buried in Pak after death’

A day after Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq faced backlash for celebrating Pakistan’s victory in the Champions Trophy Final match against India, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas slammed ‘those who are celebrating India’s defeat’. Without taking any names, Vishwas, in a social media post, said those who were saved by the Indian armed forces during floods are now celebrating India’s defeat. “Baad mein fasne par bhartiya sena ki kripa se jeevit bache gramsingh bharat ki gend balle mein haar par patakhe fod rahe hain, Mane ghee pacha nahi shvaanon ko?” Vishwas said.

Vishwas further went on to question the loyalty of such people to their “motherland” and asked whether they wish to get buried in Pakistan after their death. “Bharat ki haar par patakhe fodne wale ye jaahil marne ke baad dafan hone pak jaenge ya yahin madar-e-vatan ki mitti mein keede failaenge? Manne puchh rahe hain?,” he asked.

Vishwas’s reaction came a day after Farooq took to Twitter to celebrate India’s loss in the crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2017 cricket final to Pakistan by 180 runs. In a post, Farooq wrote, ““Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan”. Farooq received criticism for his post with former Indian team player Gautam Gambhir asking him to leave the country. “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing,” Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

Farooq was also criticised for his post by J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh who described his post as “condemnable”. “This is the most condemnable thing. People are losing their lives here and these separatists are cheering for Pakistan over their win and enticing the youth of Kashmir. What kind of politics is this?,” Singh told news agency ANI.

The Pakistani team defeated India by 180 runs at the Oval cricket ground in England on Sunday. With the help of a century from opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan put a total of 338 runs on the board. Indian top order stumbled to Pakistani bowling attack and the entire team got bowled out with just 158 runs on the board.

