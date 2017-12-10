Champa Chameli in Muzaffarnagar

At Bharat Talkies, the only theatre in Budhana. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) At Bharat Talkies, the only theatre in Budhana. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

It’s 20 minutes to noon, and a small group of men are gathered at the ticket counter of Bharat Talkies — the only cinema hall in Budhana village of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. In one corner of the run-down theatre, the sharp winter sun is glaring down on a poster of the film Muzaffarnagar — The Burning Love, with “Inspired by True Incident” written prominently on it. In the audience today are sugarcane farmers, vegetable vendors, a few children and a group of men who say they are friends of Mursaleen Qureshi, who hails from the neighbouring Loi village and who plays the antagonist ‘Sunny’ in the film.

Leaning on a tractor parked on the premises, hall manager Ganesh Prasad Sharma grimaces at the poor turnout. “Public star cast dekhti hai. Bhale hi Muzaffarnagar pe film banayi hai, par yahan Salman ke alawa koi kisi aur ko nahin pooch raha (The audience looks at the star cast. The film may be based on Muzaffarnagar, but here, no one cares for anyone besides Salman Khan).”

The film that claims to be a love story set against the backdrop of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots had an official release date of November 17. In these parts though, the release was delayed. Producer Manoj Kumar Mandi alleged that theatre owners had been told not to screen the movie. A threatre owner in Muzaffarnagar told The Indian Express they had received oral directives from the district administration to not screen the film until the urban local body polls concluded on November 22.

Finally, Mandi approached the Supreme Court. After it issued a notice to the UP government, the film was released in these UP districts on December 2 — a day after the civic poll results were declared.

Muzaffarnagar East Additional District Magistrate Harish Chandra, however, denies issuing any directive. “We had received complaints from the residents saying that although the love story in the film is false, the depiction of the riots is real. It was the decision of the cinema hall owners not to screen the film. The local body polls were also underway and they didn’t want to take a chance. But we didn’t issue any order against the film,” he says.

At Bharat Talkies, not many care about the controversy surrounding the film. They give other reasons to be here on a Wednesday afternoon. “Though there wasn’t much violence in Budhana during the riots, we were all holed up in our homes for days. We have come to see what actually happened at the time. Kya afwayen udh rahi thin… kiske saath galat hua, kiske saath sahi (What rumours were being circulated… who was right, who was wrong)…,” says Sachin Satyapal, 40, who is accompanied by his nephew Sonu, 23. The two men have taken a break from work in their sugarcane field to see the film.

A disabled Mohammad Salman Siddiqui enters the hall and climbs onto a seat with some help. He says he is here “because I watch all the films at Bharat Talkies”. “Yahan Sharmaji se baat-cheet jo jaati hai, chai-paani ho jata hai. Iss film mein kaafi ladhai, mar-dhadh bhi hai. Hum ladkon ke liye yahi enjoyment hai (Here I can have a chat with the manager, have some tea and snacks. This film has a lot of action scenes. We men enjoy that),” says the 23-year-old, who has a fruit cart in the village market. His friend Mohammad Shadaf, 20, who has a clothes cart, joins in, “Par Bhai ki film jaisi koi film nahin hai (But no film measures up to Salman Khan’s). People of Muzaffarnagar are huge fans of his film Wanted,” he says.

Sharma, 65, the manager of the theatre since it was set up in 1985, and now officially “retired”, agrees. “Only action films work in Muzaffarnagar. Golmaal Again was a flop and we lost Rs 60,000. The film did brisk business across the country, but comedies don’t work here. The next release is Fukrey Returns, which is again a comedy. I am not sure if we should screen it at all,” he says. What Sharma is looking forward to is December 22. “Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai will release that day. We will make up for all our losses then.”

A few minutes to go for the noon show — there are two other shows after this, at 3 and 6 pm, separated by 5 minutes each — Rishabh Sharma, 28, shuts the ticket counter. Thirty-five tickets have been sold today in the 458-seat hall, 20 “first” or stall seats (costing Rs 60 each), and 15 balcony seats (Rs 80 each). Rishabh, who earns Rs 8,000, also doubles up as a ‘system operator’. Apart from him and the manager, the only other permanent staff at Bharat Talkies is Sanjay Sharma, 30, who is the gatekeeper, parking attendant and the sweeper, and makes Rs 8,000 as well.

As today’s audience slowly streams into the hall — with its colourful Plaster of Paris walls and small chandeliers suspended from the ceiling — Rishabh rushes to the fourth floor up a dimly lit flight of winding stairs, to start the projector and the ‘system’. Downstairs, at the entrance of the hall, Sharma and Sanjay check tickets with a small torch. There are no seat numbers, and while the people in the stall settle into sofas that are worn out and into rickety wooden chairs, the balcony has only roomy sofas, with comfortable leg space.

Still checking the tickets, Sharma reminisces about the days when “real fans” turned up to watch films. “Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi was the first film screened here. It was a super hit. Tickets were sold for Rs 2 back then. The audience would sing along with the actors. With the coming of the Internet, that kind of craze has disappeared. People don’t come to watch films, it’s just timepass,” he says.

Sharma gives the example of women. “Earlier many women came to see films as well, and were inevitably accompanied by at least three family members. Now there are barely any women in the audience.” Today, there is all of one.

At 12.15 pm, the lights are turned off. A few advertisements and Swachh Bharat commercials follow. When the national anthem, mandated by the Supreme Court, comes on, few notice. Most people continue chatting. Beedis are lit, bhujia packets that have been bought from the small canteen on the premises are opened, and Muzaffarnagar — The Burning Love begins without much fanfare.

As the film runs its course over the next two hours, it draws barely a reaction from the audience. Including when burly hero Dev (played by Dev Sharma) takes on local mobster Jodha Singh (Anil George), to protect his Muslim IPS girlfriend Sara (Aishwarya Devan). The riots are only a faint backdrop; the communal rift in the area left ignored. But there are a few chuckles at dialogues hinting at those blankly following orders (“Jis kutte ko dum hilane ki aadat ho gayi ho woh kaatana bhool jata hai”); at others defying law and order (“Kaun kamkabhkt kaanoon ko haath mein lena chaahta hai”); and at the politicians who call the shots (“Tum hamara kuchch nahin bigaad sakte ho kyonki tum gunde ho aur hum neta hain”).The most excitement is over an item number, Champa Chameli, with the heaving chests and biting lips attracting whistles.

The only thing “burning” about the show are Jodha Singh’s hookah and the still-lit beedi butts that some audience members throw carelessly next to the cloth-upholstered sofas.

Mursaleen Qureshi’s ‘friends’ Naushad Qureshi, 38, and Sonu Qureshi, 22, who has worn a leather jacket for the occasion, sigh when his character Sunny is gunned down.

Later, after the show is over, Naushad expresses his disappointment. “The plot was okay. Mursaleen’s acting was good, but he shouldn’t have been killed.” Sonu feels let down too, but for a different reason: “They haven’t shown much about the riots. Many people in the village were scared to turn up for the film fearing a backlash, but there was nothing controversial.” Smiling, he adds, “Action scenes zabardast the (The action scenes were fabulous).”

The Saytapals regret having taken the day off to watch the film. “The film put us to sleep,” scoffs Sachin.

Fruit vendor Siddiqui says he was most impressed with Dev Sharma. “Baaki toh yun he dikhaya hai (The rest was just about alright).”

Simran Khan, 22, the only woman in the audience, has a different take. Here with three nephews, between the ages of 10 and 12, she says she liked the “Hindu-Muslim love story”. “Ekta main cheez hai (Unity is the main thing). I will also get my family members to see the film,” she says, as her elder brother arrives to pick her up on his bike. “I loved Champa Chameli,” laughs one of her nephews, as the four squeeze onto the pillion seat and leave.

Controversies around films are nothing new now, muses the owner of the cinema hall, Partosh Tyagi, 66, later. “These days everything becomes about Hindu-Muslim. Look what is happening with Padmavati. People are scared to come to theatres. Even in this film they have not shown any communal violence, but there was so much unnecessary noise around it.”

Controversies only affect cinema hall owners like him, he adds. “Single-screen is anyways a dying business. How long can we sustain on just Salman Khan films?”

As the ticket sales for the next show begin, manager Sharma settles down on a plastic chair in the courtyard and gives the numbers. “It takes Rs 3,000 per day to maintain this hall. I am retired now and take no salary. We bought this film from the distributors on a 50:50 basis. From December 2 to December 5, we have earned only Rs 17,088 and we will get only half of it. We screened this film just because it had Muzaffarnagar in its title. We have another two days to go, par iss film se toh din ka kharcha bhi nahin nikal paya hai (The returns from the film are not enough to even meet the day’s expenses),” he sighs.

Over at the ticket counter, there are five people waiting for the next show.

