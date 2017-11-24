Chamling asks Sanyal to look into Sikkim’s financial problems

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling (File) Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling (File)

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has asked Government of India’s Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal to look into the financial problems faced by the state, reports news agency PTI.

Sanyal called on Chamling at his official residence at Mintokgang last night, an official release said here on Friday. Chamling apprised him of the hardships being faced by the state due to, what he said, reduction in funds following the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, the release said.

The chief minister also drew Sanyal’s attention to better maintenance of road along the sole national highway (NH-10) which connects the border state with the rest of the country.

Sanyal expressed happiness with the development of Sikkim and said he would look into all the issues of Sikkim so that it continues to ride on the path of progress.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App