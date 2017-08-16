‘Chalta hai attitude must go, should be badal sakta hai’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Among the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fourth Independence Day speech Tuesday was its focus on his government’s initiatives for corruption-free and transparent governance — two features of the New India that he has promised to usher in by 2022. “I invoke Team India to run for a New India by 2022. By then the poor shall have concrete houses, the farmer shall double his income, youths and women will get ample opportunities, an India free of casteism, terrorism, corruption, nepotism, a clean India,” Modi said.

The PM emphasised his ideas and vision about the New India — a vision he had first mentioned in his speech at the BJP headquarters following the party’s victory in Assembly polls in February-March. Modi had a message for young India, too. Saying that those born in the 21st century would turn 18 in 2018, he told them it was “time to shun the chalta hai attitude”.

“Chalta hai ka zamana chala gaya hai… Change can happen. Badla hai, badal raha hai, badal sakta hai… this should be our attitude,” he said. Evoking Lokmanya Tilak’s slogan “Swaraj is my birthright’, the PM said: “In Independent India our mantra should be ‘Good governance is my birthright’.

‘Surajya’ or good governance should be our collective responsibility. Citizens should fulfil their duties and the government too should discharge its responsibilities.” He added that citizens did not lag behind when the move from swaraj to surajya happened, recalling people’s response to his call to give up gas subsidy and take part in the cleanliness drive.

Emphasising his commitment to fight corruption, Modi repeatedly referred to demonetisation. During his address, he argued that demonetisation had been extremely successful in the fight against corruption and black money — as he had promised in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Taking a swipe at those who have expressed apprehension about the effect of demonetisation, Modi said: “When demonetisation was announced, the world was surprised. People thought this was the end of Modi. But the way our 125 crore countrymen showed patience and faith, we were able to take one after another step in our drive against corruption.”

Modi referred to demonetisation and corruption six times each in his speech. He said that during the last one year, the government’s anti-corruption steps have led to closure of 1.75 lakh shell companies. “Eighteen lakh people have been identified whose assets are more than their known source of income. Of this, 4.5 lakh people have accepted their fault. Interestingly, 1 lakh had never heard about income tax.” The PM said the number of new taxpayers filing income tax returns from April 1 to August 5 was 56 lakh, after it had been 22 lakh in the same period last year.

Another achievement, apart from the government’s flagship schemes for farmers, that Modi spoke about was the implementation of GST. “After GST (goods and services tax), greater transparency will come. In the case of transportation, there has been a 30 per cent reduction in time taken for goods movement as the checkposts have been removed,” he said. With the BJP gearing up for elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Karnataka next year, the PM seemed to have a special message for his colleagues in the government and party — speed in delivery is important to make people feel that the government is working.

“The common man is satisfied only when something appears on the ground. We can’t make things work on the ground at a slow pace. We have to accelerate our speed, move at faster pace,” he said.

