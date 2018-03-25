Challenge of Maoism in its last leg, says Rajnath Singh, lauds gallantry of forces

Rajnath Singh inspects the parade at the CRPF’s 79th Raising Day function at Kadarpur Camp in Gurgaon on Saturday. PTI Rajnath Singh inspects the parade at the CRPF’s 79th Raising Day function at Kadarpur Camp in Gurgaon on Saturday. PTI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the “serious” challenge of Maoism in the country has entered its “last leg” and Maoists are now resorting to cowardly ambushes against security forces as they are unable to undertake a direct fight. Addressing CRPF personnel on the 79th Raising Day of the country’s primary anti-Maoist operations force, the Home Minister said due to operational efforts of these forces incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have “drastically” come down in the recent past and the casualty rate of extremists has gone up.

Demoralised Maoist cadres are now unable to undertake a fight with security forces and with their limited capabilities are now resorting to cowardly ambushes and attacks, he said.

Singh paid tributes to the nine CRPF personnel killed in a Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma early this month after an explosive was triggered by rebels underneath a mine protected vehicle. “Maoism has become a serious challenge…but because of the gallant and determined action of the CRPF and other forces, these incidents have come down drastically.

“Earlier, the casualty among security forces personnel and civilians was higher but now it is the reverse and the casualty rate of the Maoist cadres is higher,” Singh said at the parade ground of the CRPF officers academy here in Kadarpur.

“I can say that the LWE problem in the country has entered its last leg and the people very well understand that Maoists are anti-poor, anti-tribal and anti-development,” the minister said, referring to the killing of CRPF men during road construction work in LWE affected areas.

Singh asked the CRPF personnel to continue rendering their “multi-dimensional” role in various theatres like insurgency in Kashmir Valley and the Northeast as also against the LWE menace. “You have always given a muh tod jawab (befitting reply) to these activities,” Singh said. He lauded the gallantry of the troops of the country’s largest paramilitary force as he underlined that the CRPF men and women did not “lose their patience” during the deteriorating security situation in the Valley.

