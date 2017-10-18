Chakma-Hajongs creating problems, Tibetans peace-loving: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (File Photo)

One week after a student body organised a well-attended rally against the Arunachal Pradesh government’s decision to implement the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy of 2014, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that unlike Chakma and Hajong refugees who were creating law and order problems, the Tibetans peace-fully co-existed with the local people.

“Unlike other refugees like the Chakma and Hajongs who are seeking citizenship and other rights and creating law and order problems and their numbers are increasing, the Tibetans are peace-loving and law-abiding people and have been peacefully co-existing with locals. Their numbers too are decreasing,” Khandu said in the state assembly in Itanagar on Wednesday. “The policy will also help in drawing a border line which will protect the rights and interests of the tribal people,” he said.

Khandu’s statement came in response to a resolution moved by Bamang Felix of the ruling BJP asking the state government to implement the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy only after due consultation with all stakeholders. The resolution also asked the state government to take steps to protect the territorial and other consequential rights of its tribal population as protected and guaranteed by the Constitution of India and other laws.

While Khandu’s BJP government had in August this year approved implementation of the policy, it sparked widespread protest across the state from various civil societies. The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has been opposing the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy since the UPA government had framed it on October 20, 2014. The newly-formed Students United Movement of All Arunachal (SUMAA) in a rally held in Itanagar on October 10 said the policy was “an infringement on the rights” of the indigenous tribal communities of the frontier state.

The policy seeks to provide basic facilities to Tibetans residing in 45 settlements in 10 states across the country. CM Khandu has informed the state assembly that while Arunachal Pradesh had three Tibetan settlements – at Tenzingaon (West Kameng district), Tezu (Lohit) and Miao (Changlang) with a population of 7,530, their number was decreasing. “The initial population of the Tibetans was more. But now it has decreased as most of the refugees have shifted to Western countries in search of jobs,” he said. The Tibetan settlement at Miao is the oldest and set up in 1962, while the Tezu and Tenzingaon settlements were set up in 1964) and 1972 respectively.

Tibetans don’t seek citizenship

On October 6, when the Arunachal Pradesh BJP state executive meeting was held in Tawang, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said the Tibetan refugee issue should not be mixed up with that of the Chakma and Hajong refugees. “Tibetans are not demanding citizenship. Secondly, the basic facilities of water, electricity, roads, PDS supply are already extended to Tibetan refugee settlement camps in Arunachal Pradesh. It is the government of India that had decided to extend these facilities to all states wherever these refugees are settled through Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy,” Khandu had said.

He had earlier this month also made it clear that his government would consult all indigenous communities before actually implementing the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy. “The policy will only be adopted in consultation with all indigenous communities and student bodies and any objectionable matters will be omitted or modified. The objectionable matters in TRP are the grant of land lease and govt jobs to Tibetan refugees,” he had said.

