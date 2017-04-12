Chair’s ruling not followed by Govt: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo)

The Chair’s rulings have been violated by the government, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on day protesting that no time was allotted on his substantive motion on the role of the Goa Governor for inviting the BJP to form government there, ignoring his party.

Noting that the motion had been admitted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman for discussion, Singh said “today is the last day of this session. Time has not been allotted on my motion… This is unfortunate”. Raising this issue during the Zero Hour, the Congress leader said the Chair’s ruling has been not followed and his interest was not protected.

“The proceedings in the House are held in accordance with your rulings. Your rulings have been violated. You are not able to protect my interests,” Singh said.

The Congress leader has been raising the matter virtually on a daily basis in the House, wanting to know when his substantive motion would be taken up for discussion.

In response, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien had yesterday said the Chair cannot do much as the motion could be listed for discussion only after the government allotted time for it.

Singh had then said the Goa Governor “has acted unconstitutionally” in not inviting the single largest party, Congress, to form the government in the state after the assembly elections, adding that democracy was “murdered” in Goa. He had also said “my right is being denied” by the government by not allotting time to debate the matter.

Raising another issue, Pratap Singh Bajwa (Congress) demanded that airports at Pathankot, Bhatinda and Ludhiana should be operationalised soon.

He said Pathankot was the gateway for Jammu & Kashmir and lower parts of Himachal Pradesh and there should be flights linking this city with Delhi as well as Srinagar, Dharamshala, Kullu and Leh.

Bajwa demanded that there should be direct flights from Amritsar and Mohali to international destinations as the state produces lot of perishable fruits and vegetables.

“There is a certain lobby sitting in Delhi which does not want the Punjab airports to succeed,” he said and sought the Civil Aviation Minister’s intervention and “not leave this to the bureaucracy.”

K V P Ramachandra Rao (Cong) raised the issue of youths getting habituated to narcotics, gaanja, opium and other such products. He asked the government to restrict cultivation of gaanja and poppy for the benefit of youth and future of the nation.

Hussain Dalwai (Cong) raised the issue of lay-offs in the media industry and said there is no security for journalists. He demanded that there should be pension scheme for journalists.

Tazeen Fatima (SP) demanded passing of a resolution condemning a member of the Central Waqf Council for defaming noted freedom fighter and scholar Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar in a TV interview. She demanded his removal from the Council. Several opposition members associated with her demand.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now