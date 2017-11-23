Chairman of TMC-run municipal body shot dead

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The Bhadreshwar Municipality chairperson Manoj Upadhyay was shot dead on Tuesday night near G T Road Ankur Hospital in Hooghly. One person has been arrested in the case. According to police, the incident took place at around 11 pm when Upadhyay was sitting behind a man named Chintu Dubey on a motorcycle and was on his way home. Near the hospital, they were stopped by masked men. “He was shot from point-blank range. About 10 people were involved. Two bullets were fired at Manoj, one at his chest and another at his forehead. Dubey managed to escape. Later Manoj was declared brought dead at the Chandannagar hospital,” said a police officer.

“One person Munna Rai has been arrested in the case. Ratan and Raju Choudhury have been named in the FIR. Raids are being conducted to arrest others too,” said Piyush Pandey, Commissioner, Hooghly. Ratan and Raju Choudhury are known members of the infamous Bhadreshwar-based “Jai Bharat Sangha” and knew Upadhyay, who was secretary of the club. With his growing popularity as a Trinamool Congress leader, Upadhyay had begun maintaining a distance from the club’s members, police said. “This is too early to pin-point the reason behind the murder. We are investigating”, said an official.

On Wednesday state ministers Firhad Hakim and Tapan Dasgupta, and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee met members of the deceased family and offered their condolences. “Anti-socials of the area are involved in the case. The reason behind the murder is still not known. The communal party is trying to create trouble in the state to grab power,” said Hakim.

“Whoever is involved will not be spared. I have spoken to Commissioner. The agency would investigate and arrest the accused at the earliest”, said Banerjee. Meanwhile, the BJP blamed the Trinamool for the murder. “Upadhyay was an old RSS worker and also was an excellent administrator. He was real follower of Hindutva. May be he was planning to join BJP and that is why he was killed”, said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

