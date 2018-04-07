Chair should have power to suspend unruly MPs in Rajya Sabha: PJ Kurien

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman PJ Kurien had Thursday repeatedly threatened to invoke rule 256 to suspend MPs protesting in the Well of the House. He said some 40-50 MPs were in the Well in the last two days. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman PJ Kurien had Thursday repeatedly threatened to invoke rule 256 to suspend MPs protesting in the Well of the House. He said some 40-50 MPs were in the Well in the last two days.

Hours after the Budget Session ended, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien Friday strongly favoured amending the House rules so that the Chair is empowered to suspend unruly MPs. The Lok Sabha rules give the Speaker powers to suo motu suspend such MPs.

Kurien had Thursday repeatedly threatened to invoke rule 256 to suspend MPs protesting in the Well of the House. He said some 40-50 MPs were in the Well in the last two days. “To suspend (them), there should be a motion and that motion should be carried in the House. When majority of members in the opposition are opposing, how can such a motion be carried? So rules for Rajya Sabha do not help us proceed further. In the Lok Sabha, the Speaker herself can decide that. No motion is required. In the Rajya Sabha, a motion is required,” he said.

Kurien said the present rules only give the Chair power to ask an individual member to withdraw from the House. “I strongly feel the rules should be amended. Now, the Chair cannot, on its own, suspend a group of members… It is not possible when there is pandemonium… Therefore, the provision that a motion has to be carried be removed and rules should be amended,” he said.

Kurien said he was very unhappy about the washout of the second leg of Budget Session, and was unaware whether the government made any move to reach out to Opposition.

Asked about the Congress’s claim that the government did not make any effort to break the deadlock, he said, “That is what the Opposition says. I agree that there should be back-channel discussions. But whether it was there or not, I don’t know.”

Kurien, whose Rajya Sabha term ends on July 1, hoped the practice of giving the Deputy Chairman post to the Opposition if the Chairman is a politician from the ruling party would continue.

