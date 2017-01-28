Chain of events that led Army to set up WhatsApp complaint number for troops

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI) Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI)

In the wake of several soldiers taking to online mediums to voice their concerns regarding work conditions and facilities that they are subjected to while performing their duties, the Army has put into force a WhatsApp number for its soldiers to post their problems to Army Chief General Bipin Rawat instead of resorting to social media directly. A series of videos posted online by security personnel in the Indian army and paramilitary forces has stirred the conscience of the nation and caused widespread public anger over the sub-standard treatment of soldiers. One thing was unanimous in these videos – complaints against officers of maltreatment.

It all began when Tej Bahadur Yadav, a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper, brought to light the poor quality of food that is being served despite performing arduous duty in harsh conditions. In the video, he also said he feared the consequences he might face for voicing his grievances publicly. He was shifted to a different unit in BSF after the video, in which he accused senior officers of siphoning off ration money, caused a national outrage. He, however, was sent back to 29 Battalion in Poonch, from where he had shot the video. Subsequently, two more soldiers, including from Central Reserve Police Force, followed the suit and came out with their own videos. The authorities were brisk in response with Home Minister Rajnath Singh insisting that strict action would be taken against the culprits after the matter is examined.

The BSF, in its immediate response, went on to ridicule Yadav’s gripping narrative by pointing at his difficult past and history of run-ins, which led to disciplinary action. The BSF even claimed that the soldier was an habitual offender – guilty of absenteeism, chronic alcoholism and misbehaviour with officers.

With an aim to deter soldiers from taking to social media to air their grievances, newly-appointed Army Chief Rawat then warned of disciplinary action against those posting complaints online instead of using official channels of redressal. Addressing the Army Day parade at Delhi Cantonment, he had said, “A few of our friends have taken to social media to speak about their complaints. This affects the soldiers deployed at the borders…You can be held guilty of doing a crime for what you have done and invite punishment.”

Announcing a new system for redressal where any soldier could approach him with any grievance, which had not been addressed, the Army Chief had even assured that the identity of the complainant would be kept a secret. This process would involve the Army Chief’s Complaint and Suggestion Boxes at the Army Headquarters, followed by various Command Headquarters and lower formations.

The WhatsApp number to register complaints is +91 9643300008. According to officials, there is an existing system of grievance redressal within the army. “But in case a soldier has exhausted all grievance redressal forums and is still not happy, he may contact the Army Chief’s office through the new number,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Many in the army are, however, apprehensive about the latest move saying that it will be impossible to keep aside any unwarranted messages that can come on WhatsApp. In addition, the problem with the latest development is the fact that it will not be just the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army personnel who can send messages to the number but also anyone in the world.

