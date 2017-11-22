Paresh Rawal issues apology over ‘Chai-wala, Bar-wala’ jibe at Congress, deletes tweet

Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Paresh Rawal has issued an apology over his ‘chai-wala, bar-wala’ tweet that he made in response to Congress youth wing’s ‘chaiwala’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress’ youth wing, Yuva Desh, Tuesday circulated a meme about Prime Minister Modi’s ‘chaiwala’ past, provoking a backlash from the BJP, and prompting a red-faced Congress to distance from it.

‘Yuva Desh’s meme showed a picture of Prime Minister Modi in conversation with the United States President and UK Prime Minister, asking them if they were aware of the various ‘memes’ on him, which have been circulated on social media by the Opposition.

Though the meme was removed soon after it was put out, the Congress faced a virtual fusillade from the BJP, which excoriated the opposition party for targeting the prime minister over his humble background, and demanding an explanation whether the meme had the approval of the party leadership.

In response to the derogatory meme from the Congress’ youth wing, Paresh Rawal, in a tweet that now stands deleted, had written, “Our Chai-Wala is any day better than your Bar-Wala !”

However, later the 67-year-old issued an apology and wrote, “Deleted the tweet as it’s in bad taste n I apologise for hurting feelings.”

Deleted the tweet as it’s in bad taste n I apologise for hurting feelings . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 21, 2017

