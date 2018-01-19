Chabad House a unique blend of love and hatred: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to victims of 26/11 terror attack at Taj Palace in Mumbai. (Express photo) Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to victims of 26/11 terror attack at Taj Palace in Mumbai. (Express photo)

What happened at Chabad House during the 26/11 terror attack represents the polar opposites of love and hate, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday. He was speaking at Chabad House here after meeting Moshe Holtzberg, whose father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka died in the Nariman House attack in 2008.

“What happened here represents the polar opposites of love and hate, the hatred perpetrated by the terrorists, but it also expressed tremendous love. The love of your parents Gabi and Rivky to you Moshe, and the love that is expressed by the Chabad House here in Mumbai and the love that is expressed by the embracing and loving attitude of the Chabad emissaries around the world which embraces and provides a loving home for every Jew around the world,” Netanyahu said.

He also unveiled plans for a ‘Living Memorial’ in the Chabad House, and inaugurated a plaque in memory of Moshe’s parents.

“The Living Memorial will not only be a fitting tribute to the victims who fell prey to the bullets of the terrorists, it will inspire the belief that every individual has the ability and responsibility to make the world a better place,” said Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, in-charge of Nariman House.

Moshe’s grandfather Nachman Holtzberg said, “Moshe will come again. In today’s event he met the PM and was happy to know about how the memorial has been planned.”

Later, leaders of the Jewish community from across India met Netanyahu here. Those who attended the closed-door meeting said Netanyahu stressed on fostering an already strong relationship between the two countries.

About 30 leaders from Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad and Panvel met Netanyahu. “We told him we feel happy and safe in India. Jews get homely treatment here and every opportunity in school, college and in the private sector,” said Moses Elijah, secretary of Beth El Synagogue in Panvel.

The Israel PM reportedly discussed matters pertaining to ease of business in India and growing trade between the countries. He discussed how unlike other countries, the Jewish community faces no threat of persecution in India.

