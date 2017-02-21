European Parliament delegation meets Maharashtra Governor

A delegation of members and officials of the European Parliament led by Vicky Ford called on the Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan at Mumbai on Tuesday. “Matters of mutual interest in the areas of economy, trade, commerce, higher education and consumer protection were discussed at the meeting,” a Raj Bhavan release said.

The 13-member delegation had members from Germany, Sweden, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Malta and the United Kingdom.