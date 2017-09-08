Cessed buildings in Dongri: Locals meet minister, seek urgent repairs

WORRIED tenants of several cessed properties in Dongri, all residents of buildings that have witnessed no repairs over the past several years, are demanding that the state’s housing agency increase its repair funds for these buildings. On Thursday, residents of at least 15 such buildings in B Ward approached Maharashtra Housing Minister Prakash Mehta and local Congress MLA Amin Patel seeking assistance in resolving their twin worries — urgent repairs to their structures and transit tenements in the South Mumbai region.

While as many as 14,375 buildings, most of them in South Mumbai, pay a repair cess to MHADA, sources said a large majority of them had undergone only partial repairs over the past years, with the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board running out of funds.

On Thursday, a public meeting was held where residents of the 15 dilapidated buildings, Patel and MHADA officials were present. In the coming week, similar meetings will be held with other residents of cessed buildings in C, D and E wards too. The move comes a week after a 117-year-old building in Bhendi Bazaar collapsed, claiming 33 lives.

Among the residents at Thursday’s meeting were tenants living in Kesarbai Mansion, an over 100-year-old building. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has already slapped an eviction notice on it, declaring the building dangerous.

MHADA has not carried out any repairs in this building too in the last five years. After several complaints from residents, owner Safdar Karmali has now agreed to pay 50 per cent of the repair costs on the condition that the residents will raise the remaining cost of major repairs.

After refusing to leave for several months, the residents finally vacated their homes late Tuesday night after spotting cracks in the building. Bilkis Chabiwalla (71), who has lived in the building for 58 years, said, “People heard the sound of cracks developing and shouted at us asking us to get out of the building. We grabbed some belongings and ran out,” she said.

Another resident, Zeenat Rupani (35), has rented out her flat and is reluctant to move to MHADA’s transit camps in Gorai and Borivali. “Our children go to schools in this area and it is not possible for us to move to a location so far away. We too want the building to be repaired and we are ready to move out provided they accommodate us in a transit camp nearby,” she said.

Karmali heads trusts that own three buildings in the area. He has agreed to bear 50 per cent of the repair costs for each. Another trust, the Khoja Shia Isna-ashri Jamaat Trust, owns 12 residential buildings and has agreed to bear 25 per cent of the repair cost for each building.

Patel said while he had been allocating MLA funds for the repairs of various cessed buildings in his constituency, MHADA’s funds for repairs had been exhausted. “MHADA has an annual budget of Rs 88 crore and that has been exhausted. In the case of Kesarbai Mansion, as per MHADA’s calculations, they can only contribute Rs 13.84 lakh, which is not sufficient, which is why the landlord has offered to pay 50 per cent of the cost. I will also allocate some amount from the MLA fund. The residents will raise the remaining amount,” he said. Patel has also demanded that the annual repair fund be increased to Rs 200 crore.

MHADA officials said while they were cash-strapped, repairs of many buildings could not be taken up because residents were unwilling to vacate. “Majority of these buildings cannot be redeveloped as the plot area is too small. Repairing them is the only option,” said an official.

