Certain forces used my parents’ emotions against me, says Hadiya

Hadiya, whose marriage with Shafin Jahan was upheld by the Supreme Court last week, on Monday said she had to undergo mental harassment for the past two years for embracing a religion and marrying a person of her choice.

Along with her husband, Hadiya was addressing a press meet arranged by radical outfit Popular Front of India. On Saturday, the couple visited PFI’s headquarters in Kozhikode and thanked its leaders who, they have said, supported their legal fight. The Supreme Court Thursday set aside the Kerala High Court order annulling their marriage.

“I lost two years of my life since my parents moved the habeas corpus plea in the high court challenging my marriage. One should not be harassed on account of having selected a religion of his or her choice. I have embraced Islam as a route for marriage. I accepted a religion which I felt is genuine.’’

Hadiya, now a student of homoeopathy in Salem, said the apex court order has given her two types of freedom, to live according to Islam and marry a person of her choice. “I think I have escaped the six-month ordeal I underwent at home. Even psychiatrists came to to give lessons on Hindu Sanathana Dharma.’’

She said that after converting, she was afraid of the reaction of her parents and this forced her to stay away from her home. “I realised that my parents were influenced by certain anti-national forces. Had my parents stood by me when I became a Muslim, I would not have faced this situation.”

Certain forces used my parents’ emotions against me,” she said. She said she does not want to be called by her Hindu name Akhila. “I am not Akhila. What is wrong in choosing the name Hadiya?’’ she asked. She said that after the Supreme Court verdict last week, she hadn’t contacted her parents. “It would take time for them to realise the truth.’’

She denied that she planned to migrate to Yemen under the influence of Sherin Shahana and Fazil Musthafa, who pursued Islamic studies in Yemen. It was her acquaintance with this couple owing to which Hadiya’s father K M Ashokan filed a second habeas corpus plea in high court, alleging that there was a bid to make his daughter join Islamic State. Hadiya said she got in touch with the couple through social media. “I had decided to live as a Muslim much before I got to know them.”

