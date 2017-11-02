Centre’s special representative to visit Kashmir from November 6

Dineshwar Sharma (Files) Dineshwar Sharma (Files)

Dineshwar Sharma, Centre’s special representative for talks on Kashmir, will embark on a visit to the state from November 6 to hold talks with various stakeholders in the state, officials said on Thursday. During his visit, 61-year-old Sharma will talk to the political leadership in the state besides other organisations which step forward to meet him, they said.

The former Intelligence Bureau chief has already listed that in his new role, he would like to counter false sloganeering and propaganda available online and ensure that the youth and students become a party in the peace process.

“I am going to the Valley with no blinkers on. I am willing to meet every common person who has a genuine grievance,” he had said. The 1979-batch IPS officer of the Kerala cadre who rose to the prestigious post of Director of Intelligence Bureau, was recently appointed as the Centre’s representative for sustained dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir.

Hailing from Bihar, Sharma has said that he has an emotional attachment with Kashmir as it was his first field posting way back in 1992.

