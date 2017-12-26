Best of 2017
Centre’s special envoy on Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma visits Baramulla

It was his third visit to Kashmir Valley after being appointed as the Centre's representative for talks with various groups on Kashmir in October this year.

The Centre’s special envoy on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, visited north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday and met a cross section of people, officials said here. Sharma, a former Intelligence Bureau director, met several delegations during his day-long visit to the district.

Delegations of traders engaged in cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade between two sides of Kashmir, apprised him of the difficulties being faced in carrying out their businesses, they said. Employment, lack of power supply and non-availability of food grains, especially during the winter months, also figured during the discussions with Sharma.

The Centre’s representative had announced earlier that he would be travelling to the Valley during the harsh winter. Tomorrow, he will meet people in Jammu region before returning to the national capital. In the last week of November, Sharma, a 1979-batch IPS officer, had met people in Anantnag and Pulwama in south Kashmir.

