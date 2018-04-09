Centre’s SC/ST Atrocities Act review petition: Scheduled Castes group files plea

THE NATIONAL Scheduled Castes Alliance (NCSA), a socio-political organisation, has filed an impleadment application in the review petition filed by the Centre in the recent judgment by the Supreme Court regarding the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Application for impleadment was filed in the Review petition which was filed by the Centre seeking review of the judgment.

Paramjit Singh Kainth, president of the alliance, said “The NSCA has sought to be impleaded in the review petition before the Supreme Court. This is a judgment that directly affects every individual belonging to the Scheduled Castes community and as a representative of the community, it’s the duty of our organisation to stand up and fight for the rights of those who have been and are being ignored by the political and judicial system of the country.”

Kainth said, “The lax attitude of the government in addressing the issues hindering the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Castes community has been the reason why the emotions were heavily demonstrated in the recent events. Had the government been more cautious and affectionate to the cause, the condition would have been very different to the tense and distraught setting in the nation.”

