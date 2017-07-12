Centre’s only job is to divide people on communal lines: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. (File) Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the Amarnath terror attack and said that the BJP-led central government cannot give protection to the people of the country as its only job is to divide the country on communal lines. Addressing a public meeting in East Midnapore district, Mamata said, “I feel saddened to hear that Amarnath yatris were killed. This central government can’t give protection to the people of the country. Its only job is to divide the country between Hindus and Muslims. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the entire country is burning. The Centre is responsible for that.”

Mamata also slammed the Central government for “playing with fire and creating unrest in Darjeeling,” and asserted that peace will soon be restored in the Hills.

“The Centre is playing with fire. It has set Darjeeling on fire. But we will not allow it. We will bring peace in the Hills and not allow them to succeed in its conspiracies,” she added. Mamata reiterated that the BJP is inciting riots in the country and her government would foil such attempts in Bengal.

“BJP’s only job is to burn, kill and incite riots. Some of them roam around the globe. If someone tries to incite violence in Bengal, the people here will stop them. Our war will be against demons who try to divide Bengal. Remember, violence is a pollution and peace is the solution,” she added.

