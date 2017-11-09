Centre’s interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma meets state BJP leaders in Jammu

Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s special representative for talks on Kashmir. (PTI file photo ) Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s special representative for talks on Kashmir. (PTI file photo )

The Centre’s special representative to Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, on Thursday met a delegation of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Jammu.

Sharma arrived here in the evening after staying for three days in Kashmir Valley where he met over three dozen delegations. Prominent among those who called on him in the Valley included CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami, People’s Democratic Forum MLA Hakeem Yasin, youth leaders of the ruling PDP, Janata Dal (Unired), members of NGOs and delegations of former Panchayat members.

As Sharma reached the State Guest House on the Canal Road here, he had a meeting with Chief Secretary B B Vyas and Director General of Police Dr S P Vaid. The meeting lasted for nearly half an hour.

Thereafter, a delegation led by BJP state president Sat Sharma called on Sharma. “Our party representatives had sought an audience with him in Srinagar, but he told them that he will be meeting the party leaders in Jammu,” the BJP state president said, adding “we will discuss with him the situation prevailing in both the Valley and Jammu region”.

In the evening, Sharma is likely to call on state Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Tomorrow, he will be meeting nearly 26 delegations including various political and non political organisations.

Sharma has been appointed by the Narendra Modi-led central government to initiate sustained dialogue with all the stakeholders in the state.

