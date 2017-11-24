Centre’s interlocultor Dineshwar Sharma visits Kashmiri Pandit camps, rules out release of political prisoners

Jammu: Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma Jammu: Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma

Centre’s interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, on Friday ruled out the release of political prisoners from jails and house arrests in the state, as he began his second visit to the state by visiting migrant Kashmiri Pandits right at their doorstep in Jagti on the outskirts of Jammu city.

“Humey nahin lagta hai ki aisa kuch hai (I do not think that there is any such thing), Sharma said when asked about the release of political prisoners in view of state government setting into motion the process of release of one time stone pelters in the Valley.

Sharma also witnessed noisy scenes with some migrants accusing government machinery of allowing only the political delegations to have a meeting with him.

“We migrated from out native places in the Valley in the 1990s and after staying in camps for years, we were shifted by the government in so-called two-room tenements at Jagti,” said Shadi Lal Pandita, president of Jagti Tenement Committee and Soan Kashmir Front. “We wanted to apprise the visiting interlocutor of our problems, but the administration had fixed up his meeting with only pro-government delegations,” he added.

“We do not want interference by political parties in our matter,” said Bushan Lal Bhat, a social worker living at Jagti. “We are the real sufferers,” he said, adding that these people do not face any problem.

Hearing the ruckus, Sharma came out in the waiting hall and assured agitators that he will be meeting them as well. Later, they were allowed to meet him.

Trouble erupted after delegations owing allegiance to minority cells of the ruling BJP and PDP, besides opposition National Conference met Sharma one by one making the migrant pandits living in Jagti township wait for their turn.

Nearly a dozen Kashmiri Pandit delegations called on Sharma and all of them were unanimous in their demand for return and rehabilitation of their community members in the Valley. However, while most of them wanted separate township for them, Panun Kashmir asked for the creation of a homeland with Union Territory status for them.

The opposition National Conference delegation deviating from party lines wanted a settlement of Kashmiri Pandits in clusters. “We told him that Kashmiri Pandits will like to return to the Valley at a time of their choosing, but they will not be able to return to the native places. They will like to live among their own people for purposes of their cultural identity and security,” said former NC legislator Vijay Bakaya.

Sharma is likely to visit Talwara near Reasi to meet migrants from Jammu on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App