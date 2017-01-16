Centre works on new format, govt employees not to declare assets for now

Government officials will not be required to disclose details of their assets for now till the time a fresh format for such disclosure is formulated, the Centre has decided. The Lokpal Act requires that all public servants disclose these details in the interest of transparency. However, the Act does say that the details need to be disclosed in “such form and manner as may be prescribed”.

The last date for filing these details was December 31, but since the new format could not be finalised, the deadline stands extended indefinitely.

“There is no requirement for filing of declarations of assets and liabilities by public servants now. The government is in the process of finalising a fresh set of rules,” an order by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.