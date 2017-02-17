Centre will support Tamil Nadu govt irrespective of who CM is: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (File) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (File)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the Centre would extend all support to the Tamil Nadu government irrespective of who the Chief Minister is and it does not want to interfere in AIADMK’s internal affairs. “We (Centre) do not want to interfere in the internal affairs of AIADMK. We want a stable government in Tamil Nadu and who should be there Chief Minister is an internal affair of AIADMK,” he said responding to quries on the political developments in the southern state. “The Centre will extend all its support to the Tamil Nadu government, irrespective of who is the CM,” Naidu said.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, a V K Sasikala loyalist, was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu which had begun with caretaker CM O Panneerselvam’s revolt against the AIADMK general secretary.

On the BJP-Shiv Sena wranglings in Maharashtra, Naidu admitted that it is not an “ideal situation” and said allies in the government need to exercise restraint while speaking out against each other. “I admit that this is not an ideal situation. Being in government together and levelling allegations against each other is not an ideal situation,” Naidu said when asked about on the mud-slinging between BJP and Sena as part of the high-voltage campaign for the civic polls in Maharashtra.

“These are local elections and sometimes alliance is possible in one part and at the same time, it is not possible in other part, so it is good to have control while speaking against each other,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Naidu said it ruled and ruined the country and has now become a “notional” party from a national one. “Congress ruled and ruined the country right from Parliament to panchayat and earlier it was called a national party, but now it has become a notional party,” Naidu said.

On Shiv Sena’s claims that Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis government is on “notice period,” Naidu said, “We have not received any notice and if we receive it, we will study it and will decide what should be done.” “BJP will get complete majority in the elections and there will be no need to compromise with any party,” he asserted.

To a query on NCP president Sharad Pawar hinting at mid-term polls in the state and whether BJP will go with the party, the Union Minister said, “He is a very knowledgeable person, however we have enough knowledgeable persons in our party.”

He claimed that BJP is the biggest political party in the country now and there is a need to strengthen and widen it further. “The country needs Modiji for 10 more years and BJP for 15 more years to address the challenges faced by the country and make it resurgent India, where there is no poverty, no hunger, no illiteracy, no exploitation, no social inequality and no corruption,” the senior BJP leader said.

“And to achieve it, we should follow our PM’s principle of reform, perform and transform,” he said. There is a need to elect an administration where local bodies, state, and the Centre work together for speedy and effective implementation of development.

On the Bill introduced by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, seeking cap on extravagant and wasteful expenditure during wedding functions, he said it will be debated and discussed when it comes up in Parliament. “The way marriages are being held in a lavish manner has become a matter of concern and people are now discussing it. There is counter argument that they are spending their own money and who are you to object to that, but at the same time there has to be a simplicity and sobriety as far as the marriages are concerned,” he said.