Centre will protect Clause 6 of Assam Accord: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)

Asserting that the Centre is serious about preserving Assam’s cultural, language and identity, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said it is ready to adopt constitutional and legislative methods to protect Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Watch What Else is Making News



“A misconception was created that we don’t care about Assam’s language, culture, tradition, and its identity. I want to categorically state that the Clause 6 of the Assam accord, whatever is written in it, we will provide full protection, even if we have to take constitution and legislative routes we will definitely do it,” he said addressing the BJP workers in Guwahati.

The Home Minister’s comments assume significance as Assam has been witnessing protest over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Local political groups like All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Gana Parishad have been heading marches against the bill, which currently is before a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Introduced on July 19 in the Lok Sabha, the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 seeks to allow illegal migrants from certain minority communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship

Singh also said the government would secure the 223.7 kilometer border shared between India and Bangladesh within one to two years.

He said that though India shares a strong and healthy relationship with its neighbour it is pertinent to ensure the safety of its people and secure the area.

“Despite having good relations with Bangladesh every country should have sealed borders. They need to be secured that is why we have decided that the border of 223.7 km shared between India and Bangladesh will be secured,” he said addressing the BJP workers in Guwahati.

“I would like to inform you that we will expedite this process within one-two years. Wherever fencing is required it will be done and latest sensors will be installed,” he added.

He, however, clarified that the securitisation and fencing would not entail to construction of long and wide walls across the border.