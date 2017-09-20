Centre will ensure Uttarakhand faces no dearth of devplopment fund: Amit Shah

Dehradun: BJP National President Amit Shah along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addressing a press conference, in Dehradun on Wednesday. (PTI) Dehradun: BJP National President Amit Shah along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addressing a press conference, in Dehradun on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Centre will ensure that Uttarakhand does not face dearth of funds for development works, BJP president Amit Shah said on Wednesday and expressed the hope that the state government will fulfil all its poll promises.

On his first visit to the state after the BJP government came to power in March, Shah said six-month is a short period for any government to prove itself. He said all unaddressed issues like migration from border villages in the hills will be resolved by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government during its five-year rule.

Replying to a question at a press conference, the BJP chief said while there was no provision for an economic package for any state in the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, allocations and grants to Uttarakhand had been substantially increased. The Centre will see to it that there is no dearth of funds for development works in the state, he said.

Asked if ‘achhe din’ as promised by the Modi government had arrived, he said the party leaves that for the people to decide, but added that the BJP-led NDA dispensation has done a lot in the past three years. “2.80 crore poor mothers have been provided with LPG cylinders free of cost. One-rank-one-pension, which had been pending for over 40 years, has been implemented. 4.5 crore toilets have been built across the country and the process is still underway. By 2022, every home will have toilets and power connectivity. All this is highly commendable,” he said.

Asked about the delay in ordering a CBI probe into the alleged NH-74 scam (irregularities in the procurement of land for NH-74 in Udham Singh Nagar district) despite a recommendation by the Chief Minister, Shah said the Rawat government was capable of carrying out a probe into the irregularities till an investigation by the agency is sanctioned.

Claiming that both the organisation and the government were moving in the right direction in the state, he said the loot by mining mafia has come to an end, the liquor mafia has also been reined in and the party is getting active on the grassroots right up to the booth-level.

