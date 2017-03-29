Centre which leaked MS Dhoni’s Aadhaar data blacklisted by UIDAI

Photo of Ms Dhoni posted on Twitter by CSCeGov handle Photo of Ms Dhoni posted on Twitter by CSCeGov handle

The centre which, on Tuesday, leaked the Aadhaar data of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Twitter has been blacklisted for 10 years by UIDAI, reported news agency PTI. Also, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, said UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

A photograph of Dhoni’s application form was posted on Twitter handle @CSCeGov following which the cricketer’s wife tweeted to Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressing her disappointment. “Is there any privacy left? Information of aadhaar card, including application is made public,” Sakshi tweeted to Prasad.

After he was made aware of the mistake, Prasad promised action on the issue. Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary Digvijay Singh attacked Prasad for ‘leaking Dhoni’s Aadhaar data’ and said that another Aadhaar card should be made for him. He also demanded an apology from Prasad.

The government recently announced that Aadhaar will be made mandatory for filing tax returns and PAN. Also, the UP government is mulling to make Aadhaar mandatory for Haj subsidy. The Supreme Court observed on Monday that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory for welfare schemes provided by the government. However, it also added that there was no problem with making it mandatory for other schemes like opening bank accounts and filing tax returns.

