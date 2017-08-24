Centre welcomes privacy verdict: ‘Crux of Supreme Court judgment wider affirmation of govt view’

Ravi Shankar Prasad breifing the press. (file photo) Ravi Shankar Prasad breifing the press. (file photo)

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment in the right to privacy case, the Central Government on Thursday said it always thought of privacy as a fundamental right that is subject to reasonable restrictions.

Briefing the media at a press conference in New Delhi, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the “essence of the judgment is a wider affirmation of the crux of the observation made by the finance minister while moving the Aadhaar act in the house”.

Shankar added that it is “unknown in civilised existence that a government was seeking to collect data of its countrymen without the authority of law”.

On the benefits of Aadhaar, Shankar claimed the government has saved Rs 57,000 crore through validation. “Aadhar validates information for 3 crore people every day. The world is marvelling at this technology. It is completely homegrown. Should be proud,” he said.

He also said the government stands committed to every principle enunciated in the apex court judgment.

Reacting to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi remark that the government was ushering in a fascist state, Shankar said Congress leaders are of the habit of commenting without doing their homework. “Congress has been attacking us since morning, the Left has also joined them,” he said.

Shankar said that during the Congress imposed Emergency, civil liberties, media freedom and independence of judiciary came under attack.

Earlier today, in a landmark verdict, the nine-judge Constitution bench of the apex court unanimously held that right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. “Privacy intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution,” the nine-judge bench observed.

Reading out the judgment, Chief Justice of India, Justice Khekar overruled the apex court’s previous judgments in two cases where it had held that right to privacy was not protected by Constitution.

With the nine-judge bench ruling against the government stand on privacy, the Aadhaar case will now be referred to a five-judge bench which will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the Act.

