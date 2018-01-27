Centre weakening, tweaking environment laws in favour of industry: Jairam Ramesh

congress leader Jairam Ramesh congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of “weakening and tweaking” the country’s environment laws in favour of industry.

Ramesh, who was the minister for environment, forest and climate change from 2009 to 2011 in the UPA II government, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not practise what he preached regarding environment conservation.

“The environment laws are being weakened every day. The ministry of environment has become a rubber stamp body. In the name of ease of doing business, environment laws are being tweaked in favour of industry,” he told reporters at the sidelines of a program here.

Lauding the efforts of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in environment conservation, the Congress leader said she was a prime minister who walked the talk regarding environment conservation and included it in day-to-day governance.

“She spoke about environment conservation, climate change way back in 1972… The present prime minister does not walk the talk on environment conservation,” he said.

