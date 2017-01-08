Centre upgrades Amar Singh’s security cover to Z-category

Samajwadi Party leaders Amar Singh and Shivpal Singh Yadav. (file photo) Samajwadi Party leaders Amar Singh and Shivpal Singh Yadav. (file photo)

Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Amar Singh was granted Z-category security cover by the Centre, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. It is unclear why Amar Singh’s security cover was upgraded to the country’s third highest category. Z-category cover would normally entail 22 security personnel, including four or five NSG commandos and police personnel. Last year, Amar Singh was at the centre of the controversy surrounding Samajwadi Party as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav locked horns with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Akhilesh also hinted that a few “outsiders” were working against the interests of the party.

In October 2016, Amar Singh claimed that he fears party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and even wrote to the Centre asking them to provide additional security. “I am scared of him after he said that. I will meet the home minister and appeal to him to provide security for my life,” Amar Singh said. “He (Ram Gopal) uses the pen as well as the carbine [woh kalam se carbine tak chalate hain]. He is both an intellectual and a muscleman [woh bahubali aur budhibali dono hain].”

Interesting in 2010, when was expelled from the party, Amar Singh alleged that there was a threat to his life from SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and then chief minister Mayawati.

Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Amar Singh are scheduled to meet officials at the Election Commission on Monday with signed affidavits of party MLAs. The SP split into two factions — one led by Akhilesh Yadav and the other by Mulayam — and both staked claim over the use of the party election symbol, the cycle. The EC asked both sides to prove their majority by submitting signed affidavits of the party leaders. Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav already met EC officials and submitted a set of documents proving that Akhilesh enjoys a clear majority within the party.

At a national executive meeting convened by Ram Gopal Yadav, Akhilesh was crowned as the new national president, a position held by his father Mulayam for decades. Mulayam termed the meeting ‘illegal’ as only the party president can convene the executive board, according to the SP constitution.

The first of the seven phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh will begin from February 11 and end on March 8. The counting of votes is on March 11.

