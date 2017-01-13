Centre turns down Amitabh Thakur’s request for change of cadre

Amitabh Thakur. (File Photo) Amitabh Thakur. (File Photo)

The Centre has turned down the request of controversial IPS officer Amitabh Thakur for change of cadre from Uttar Pradesh to any other state. He had on June 16 last year requested the Union Home Ministry to change his cadre from UP to any other state, alleging “harassment and threat to his life”. Thakur was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him. He had made public an audio recording in which the SP chief had allegedly threatened him.

The Centre, in its order dated January 3 to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, said: “Thakur had requested change of cadre on grounds of threat to his life and his family members. The representation has been examined by the Home Ministry and it has not been agreed to.” The 1992-batch officer had written to the Centre, alleging that the UP government officials were treating him as a “sworn enemy” and claiming that there was a threat to him and his wife activist Nutan Thakur from powerful people. He was recently accorded security cover by the state government on the directions of the Union Home Ministry.