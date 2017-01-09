Centre trying to settle issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rajnath Singh

Guwahati : Union “We are trying our best to resolve all the issues. Dialogue with both the states is also going on,” he said in reply to a question. “We are trying our best to resolve all the issues. Dialogue with both the states is also going on,” he said in reply to a question. Guwahati : Union “We are trying our best to resolve all the issues. Dialogue with both the states is also going on,” he said in reply to a question. “We are trying our best to resolve all the issues. Dialogue with both the states is also going on,” he said in reply to a question.

The Centre was trying to amicably resolve all contentious issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through a dialogue, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said. In a brief chat with reporters after laying the foundation stone for the National Disaster Response Force’s 10th battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village near here this afternoon, Rajnath Singh said dialogue with the two states on resolving all outstanding issues was on.

When pointed out that the Telangana government refused to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict over distribution of assets between the two states, the Home Minister merely said, “We will try our best to resolve all these problems by mutual dialogue”.

“None should be a loser, everyone should be a gainer,” he remarked.

Earlier at the function, both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu referred to the “injustice” meted out to Andhra Pradesh in bifurcation (of the state).

“AP lost out on many things because of the bifurcation,” Venkaiah said.

“Many issues (between AP and Telangana) still remain unresolved. You should amicably settle them,” Chandrababu urged Rajnath Singh, referring in particular to Section 8 and Schedules 9 and 10 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

However, they did not get any categorical assurance from the Union Home Minister on the issue.