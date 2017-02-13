Centre to take on board Kashmiri Pandits before formulating roadmap: BJP MLC

BJP MLC Surinder Ambardar has said that central government led-by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take on board displaced Kashmiri Pandit community before formulating the roadmap for their return to the Kashmir Valley. “The central government will make the roadmap for the return of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community to their homes and hearths only after taking them on board as KPs are a major stakeholder,” he said at a party function here. Ambardar claimed, “A comprehensive policy for the return of the KPs is in the process.” “Framing the viable module is only possible once the community is taken on-board, and as such BJP is committed to make sure that only once the major stakeholder is on-board, will they give it a formal shape”, he said.

The MLC said the cacophony about the non-willingness of the majority Muslim population in the Valley about the ‘Model and Module’ of return of KPs to their homes is all farce.

“Only a few handful voices with their vested interests are trying to spread the venom, while as the matter of the fact is that the majority of the populace of Kashmir want KPs to return to their native villages and live with them,” Ambardar said.

He said, “However, what needs to be understood is that most of the land of the Pandits has been encroached in their native places in Kashmir. Where will they go? But I am sure that our brothers in Kashmir will come out and help their KP brothers retrieve back their encroached land and also help them to nullify the distress sale which has happened over the last 27 years.”

The BJP legislator said in the recently concluded Budget session he has sought the details of all the encroachers and encroached land primarily in 10 districts of Kashmir, and will further get the details of distress sale from the Revenue Department to evolve mutual council to exchange the modalities by involving deputy commissioners concerned who are the custodians of the the property of the migrant community.