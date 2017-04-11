Centre to SC: Declare triple talaq unconstitutional

Representational image. Express Photo Representational image. Express Photo

The central government Monday maintained that Islamic practices such as triple talaq and polygamy “impact the social status and dignity of women” and urged the Supreme Court to declare them unconstitutional.

In its written submission on a clutch of matters which would be examined by a five-judge Constitution Bench during the summer vacation, the government said Islam too did not sanction these practices and that they existed due to social norms centuries ago.

“Practices such as polygamy cannot be described as being sanctioned by religion… polygamy prevailed across communities for several centuries, including the ancient Greeks and Romans, Hindus, Jews and Zoroastrians. It had less to do with religion and more to do with social norms at the time,” stated the note. The note stated that triple talaq rendered Muslim women vulnerable and without any security, unlike women of other religions.

