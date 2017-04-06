Centre to review central scheme during BJP National executive meet in Bhubaneswar

Ahead of the national executive meeting, BJP has planned to hold public rallies in all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha between April 8 and 14. Ahead of the national executive meeting, BJP has planned to hold public rallies in all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha between April 8 and 14.

Centre would review the performance of state government in implementing various centrally sponsored schemes and funds during the BJP national executive meet here next week. BJP national executive meet would be held on April 15 and 16 at Janata Maidan of Bhubaneswar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of 13 BJP-ruled States and 35 central ministers attending the meeting.

During the two day meeting, 333 delegates would participate in various discussions. The BJP Parliamentary Board will also meet State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said as many ministers and their department secretaries are arriving to attend the meet, they will look into how effectively central government schemes have been implemented. He said BJP will also look closely how the central funds are being used by the state government as chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been alleging central neglect in most of his speeches. He however said it is a general process of review and not an exercise to create problems for the state government.

BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty said the meeting to be held over an area of 80000 sq ft would have a temporary PMO office operating out of it. There would be a separate lounge for party president Amit Shah as well as separates offices for all the 13 chief ministers of BJP-ruled States and 6 deputy chief ministers.

There would be a common dining hall where Modi would have meals with all the delagates. The food served will be purely vegetarian and comprise Odia dishes like Arisha pitha and Chakuli pitha.

Ahead of the national executive meeting, BJP has planned to hold public rallies in all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha between April 8 and 14. Eleven Union ministers including petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan, tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, Railways minister Suresh Prabhu, Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy and minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh and 10 senior MPs will address public meetings and hold roadshows in the districts and blocks between April 8 and 14.

