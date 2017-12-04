Centre to put quitline number on tobacco packs

According to the second Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) published in June, tobacco use has gone down by six percentage points. (File Photo) According to the second Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) published in June, tobacco use has gone down by six percentage points. (File Photo)

The Union Health Ministry is looking to issue a new set of enhanced pictorial and text warnings and planning to make it mandatory for tobacco companies to print the national toll-free helpline number on the packets of all tobacco products.

The National Tobacco Cessation QuitLine-1800 227787 is a dedicated toll-free number that helps tobacco users to receive free support and guidance to subdue their addiction. India’s route to 85 percent pictorial warnings on tobacco packets was long and thorny after a Parliamentary Committee asked for the move to be deferred in 2015 — just a month before the relevant notification was to come into effect — and the government complied with it even though it was not binding. It was finally on the orders of the Rajasthan High Court that the Health Ministry decided to make bigger warnings mandatory from April 2016.

The ministry is also conducting an exercise as part of which they show a new set of pictures and text warnings to people to understand the effectiveness of the warnings and know the reaction of the consumers. “The aim of the exercise is to find out if the new set of pictures and text warnings are impactful or not. Our teams are going to people and taking their suggestions. We are also planning to print the National Tobacco Cessation QuitLine number (1800-22-77-87) on packets,” said a senior health ministry official.

According to the second Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) published in June, tobacco use has gone down by six percentage points from 34.6 per cent of the country’s adult population in 2009-10 to 28.6 per cent in 2016-17.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App