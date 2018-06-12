Centre to induct officers through lateral entry: Will increase sway of capitalists in policy making, says Mayawati

“At a time when the central and state governments have a system and trend of appointing experts on contract basis, keeping an outsider on the post of join secretary. .. is making a mockery of the system,” BSP chief Mayawati said. “At a time when the central and state governments have a system and trend of appointing experts on contract basis, keeping an outsider on the post of join secretary. .. is making a mockery of the system,” BSP chief Mayawati said.

Calling the move to appoint senior bureaucrats through lateral entry an “administrative failure” of the central government, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday said that this will increase the influence of capitalists in policy making.

“The appointment of private people to 10 important departments of the central government at the high-level post of joint secretary seems to be a result of administrative failure of the Narendra Modi government. This is a dangerous trend and it will increase the influence of capitalists and rich people in policy making,” Mayawati said in a press release.

“At a time when the central and state governments have a system and trend of appointing experts on contract basis, keeping an outsider on the post of join secretary, which is equivalent to secretary-level official in the state government, without clearing the UPSC exam is making a mockery of the existing system. The Narendra Modi government is starting a wrong culture,” she further said, adding that it is also a matter of concern that the central government is finding itself unable to prepare experts in these departments.

