Centre to highlight economic reforms at Pravasi Divas

The government will highlight the steps it has taken for economic reforms, including the overhaul of indirect taxes through the proposed Goods and Services Tax, at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas starting January 7 in Bengaluru. The government will use the three-day event to convince Indian investors overseas to be part of India’s growth story.

The convention, which was annual, will now become biennial. It will open with a Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 7 to encourage young members of the Indian diaspora to reconnect with their roots. The government will aim at redefining India’s engagement with its 3.12 crore-strong diaspora in diverse spheres including innovation, start-ups, tourism and education.

The event will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 8. President Pranab Mukherjee will address the valedictory session on January 9 and confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman to eminent overseas Indian.

The event will be attended by Portugal PM Antonio Costa as the chief guest. The Vice-President of Suriname, Michael Ashwin Satyandre Adhin, will be the special guest at the event. Some union ministers and CMs of at least eight states have confirmed their participation.