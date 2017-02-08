Centre tells Bombay High Court: ‘No conclusive evidence to ban Sanatan Sanstha’

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday told the Central government to file an affidavit after it told the court that it has not found any satisfactory material to ban the right-wing organisation, Sanatan Sanstha, or declare it as a terror outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Union government had made a similar submission in October too.

Watch What Else is Making News



Hearing a petition filed by Vijay Rokade seeking a ban on the organisation, a division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice P R Bora told both the Central and state governments to indicate their stand on record in the next hearing in response to the petition.

The Centre informed the court that the materials and evidence sent by the state was not conclusive and, based on the materials sent, the organisation could not be declared a terror outfit. The state government, based on a report and material submitted by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), had forwarded a proposal to the Union government in 2011 seeking ban on the group under UAPA.

Sanjeev Punalekar, the lawyer appearing for Sanatan Sanstha, told the court that the petition was frivolous. “There is no evidence on record submitted by the state which points to the organisation’s involvement in terror acts. On one hand, the petition alleges that Sanatan Sanstha indulges in hypnotising people and then out of nowhere, it states that it is a terror outfit,” he said.