Centre, state trying to create a gap between rich and poor, says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

Hitting out at the Rajasthan and the central governments, Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot on Sunday claimed that those at the “helm of affairs” were trying to create a gap between the rich and the poor.

The BJP wants to remain in power by all means, but they will not be successful in their attempts, he claimed. The former chief minister said, “The BJP has forgotten the promises of development it had made before coming to power. People at the helm of affairs in the state and the Centre are trying to create a gap between the rich and poor,” he told reporters on the sideline of an event in Sikar in Rajasthan.

The state government has “failed” on all fronts and the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led dispensation has been “inefficient” in maintaining law and order in Rajasthan, he alleged. There is none to take the plight of poor and oppressed, Gehlot claimed.

The party’s in-charge for Gujarat, Gehlot, said that his party is united and will form government in Gujarat. On Congress’s candidate for the Ajmer parliamentary seat, he said that the central and state leadership will decide on who will fight from the seat, which was vacated after the sudden demise of MP Sanwarlal Jat.

