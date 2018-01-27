Centre-state synergy: JP Nadda, Himachal CM Thakur team-up to woo state cadre deputationists in central govt

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (File) Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (File)

Just on the day when BJP government completed a month in power in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur teamed-up with union health minister J P Nadda on Saturday, holding first-of-its-kind interaction session with all state-cadre officers on the central deputations in Delhi.

He sought their help in better centre-state synergy to facilitate new projects funded by the central government as after change of the regime, he wants to push the development agenda faster and take advantage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of “double -engine’ growth in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur led a team of half a dozen key officers from Shimla to Delhi, where Nadda played host to a half-day long interactive session at his official residence to introduce Jai Ram Thakur as state’s new face to lead development initiatives .

Nadda assured Thakur his 100 percent backing from the Centre to propose new projects and seek maximum funding in infrastructure, tourism promotion, irrigation and public health and health care projects.

The proposals which came under discussions included some of the schemes which the Centre had recently rolled-out for the states but Himachal Pradesh, so far, has not taken advantage of them. These related to expansion of irrigation network, exploitation of minor forest produce for its export-value under the ‘support price’ schemes, proposing projects to newly set-up department of Logistics in the ministry of Commerce, and schemes of under the ministry of heavy industries.

Former DGP and now Director General NDRF Sanjay Kumar informed about the proposal to set-up an NDRF centre in Himachal Pradesh.

Sanjay Kundu, an IPS officer currently in ministry of irrigation, listed out several schemes which could benefit Himachal Pradesh. An IFS officer wondered why Himachal Pradesh has not explored potential of minor forest produce except wild honey for export.

Satwant Atwal, a top ranking woman IPS officer in BSF, also spoke an new initiatives ,where the central establishments can extend help to the state. Few others suggested strengthening of Resident Commissioner’s office in New Delhi by posting more officers.

“We have noted down some of the ideas which our officers listed out for action. We will keep a constant touch with the officers in various ministries for a follow-up so that state gets maximum funding “ said Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdharywhen contacted in Delhi.

Earlier, Nadda stressed on a good coordination between officers working in the state and Centre. He hailed the officers of Himachal Pradesh for their efficient services.

CM Thakur also asked the officers to play pro-active role in speeding up projects and proposals sent by state government to Centre in their respective ministries so that pace of development could be faster.

Later in the day, the Himachal CM also met union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the proposal about setting-up of NDRF battalion in the state which was disaster prone and need to host a centre from where quick help was rushed for the victims.

“I also asked Union home Minister to provide funding for police modernisation and raising allowance for Special Protection Officers posted in the border areas with Jammu and Kashmir”, said the CM here.

