Centre-state relations: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stresses mutual respect, understanding

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Krishak Ratna Samman at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta

Chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Centre-state relations should be based on mutual understanding through the democratic decorum of respecting each other. “In a democratic nation, showing mutual respect is an important matter. One political party will come to power today and lose tomorrow, but the norm must be maintained,” she said. Mamata was speaking at a programme to felicitate state farmers for their contributions to agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, food processing and fisheries here.

“We want everything to operate smoothly…We also want Centre-state relations to progress through mutual understanding. But democratic decorum should be maintained,” she said. “One political party will win and another will lose, but that is not the last word. The last word is the people of India. We must not forget that. This custom is our civilisation, our culture,” the TMC supremo said.

While saying she was not against the implementation of Aadhaar cards, Mamata questioned the practice of making it mandatory for 23 crucial departments when the process was not completed.

“I’ve a few questions and queries on Aadhaar card. It’s been made mandatory for Anganwadi centres to get mid-day meals and for Kishan credit cards. But why is it made so when the process is not yet completed? We have never said we will not do (implement) it,” she said.

She also said it was the Centre’s responsibility to complete the Aadhaar enrolling process before making it mandatory, which they had failed to do. “It was your (Centre’s) responsibility to complete the process (Aadhaar enrolment), but you have failed to do that. No one can deprive the poor of their rights,” she said.

