Centre, state govts should put politics aside, work together to find solution to Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said a solution to Delhi’s hazardous pollution can be found if the Centre, along with governments in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana put politics aside and work together. He added that the situation in the National Capital Region will not improve until state governments find economically viable solutions to crop burning. The government has also reportedly decided to bring back its ‘odd-even’ vehicle policy from November 13 to 17.

Delhi woke up to a third consecutive day of smog and low visibility on Thursday, with air quality hitting ‘hazardous’ levels. On the alarming levels of pollution, Kejriwal said that it’s not just Delhi but the entire north India has become a “gas chamber”.

Follow Delhi air pollution LIVE updates here

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal on Thursday banned construction and industrial activities in Delhi NCR till November 14 and burning of waste. It also disallowed trucks carrying construction material from entering or exiting the city, reported news agency PTI. Further, the tribunal directed the government to carry out sprinking of water where PM10 is in excess of 600 micrograms per cubic metre and asked authorities to implement EPCA’s suggestions to improve ambient air quality. Smog rises to emergency levels: How the haze can harm Delhi

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd