Centre, state govt working on the lines of ‘Ram Rajya’, says UP Governor Ram Naik

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik with artistes dressed up as Ram, Sita and Laxman in Ayodhya on during Dusherra celebrations. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik with artistes dressed up as Ram, Sita and Laxman in Ayodhya on during Dusherra celebrations. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today said that the central and the state governments are working on the lines of ‘Ram Rajya’ for the development of the underprivileged. The governor said this concept is in accordance to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s vision at the time of independence.

“Both the governments are working towards the development of the last man in the social ladder as per the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ visualised by the Father of the Nation at the time of independence,” Naik said.

Naik, who was here to inaugurate the new building of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, also spoke about the recently held ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya. “The grand function organised by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya recently has inspired people not only in the country but also all over the world,” he added.

