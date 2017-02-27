Centre should start process of political engagement in J&K: National Conference

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo) Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo)

Opposition National Conference Monday asked the Centre to start a process of political engagement in Jammu and Kashmir with all sections of the society for a peaceful solution to the “vexed issue” of the state. “The Core Group of the National Conference reiterated its demand to the Central government that they immediately begin the process of political engagement with the state and its people and engage all sections that are desirous of seeking a peaceful solution of the vexed issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” the party said in a statement. The Core Group of the main Opposition party met under the chairmanship of party president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders of the party also attended the meeting. The meeting expressed concern over the “failure” of the centre to recognise Jammu and Kashmir as a “political problem”.

“The failure of the central government to recognise the problem in Jammu and Kashmir as a political problem is a matter of grave concern. The central and the state government continue to deal with Jammu and Kashmir as a law and order problem instead of a political issue requiring resolution was also noted by the Core group,” the statement said.

It said the group took stock of the prevailing situation in the state and recorded its “dismay and disappointment towards the way in which the situation in the state is being allowed to worsen”.

“The absence of any visible governance on the ground coupled with the absence of any political leadership on the part of the current state government is adding to the already worrying situation,” the statement said, adding “arrests, threat of use of force, unchecked use of pellet guns are all adding to the atmosphere of fear and anger and the central government should immediately correct this.”

On the speculation regarding participation in the forthcoming elections to Panchayats and bye-polls to two parliamentary seats, the National Conference said, “it was not the purpose of this meeting”.

“It is for the government to decide when and in what circumstances to hold the elections. As and when the elections are announced, the Core Group will meet again to review the situation,” it said.

Besides Abdullah and Omar, the meeting was attended by General Secretary A M Sagar, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Sakina Ittoo, Javed Rana, Syed Ahmad Kichloo, Aga Syed Ruhullah, Khalid Najib Suharwardy and S S Slathia.

Earlier, Lone said the prevailing situation and upcoming elections besides the strategy to revive and strengthen the party will be discussed at the meeting. He said the party will take part in the upcoming polls and will also deliberate upon its strategy to counter BJP’s attempt to strengthen its roots in the valley.