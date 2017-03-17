Centre should make law for construction of Ram Temple: VHP

The Ram Temple is the country’s “symbol of pride and self-respect”, Jain said. (File photo) The Ram Temple is the country’s “symbol of pride and self-respect”, Jain said. (File photo)

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader on Friday said the Centre make a law for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “The Hindu Samaj will not accept any more delay in the construction of Ram Temple. The Centre should make a law for its construction,” VHP’s International Joint General Secretary Surendra Kumar Jain told a press conference here.

The Ram Temple is the country’s “symbol of pride and self-respect”, Jain said and claimed that ‘Jan Jagaran (awareness of people) would start from March 28 to April 10 across the country and under the programme meetings would be held in all the blocks of the country with active participation of five crore people.

Jain said several countries faced external invasions but had demolished such structures built by the invaders soon after they got independence.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental works and 2022 vision, Jain said construction of Ram temple was also a step towards development and referred to results of elections in Uttar Pradesh as proof.

